Barnsley FC starlets Matty Wolfe, Jordan Helliwell, Steve Simpson and Charlie Winfield join Esbjerg on loan

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

Esbjerg will be competing in the new season in the NordicBet League outfit, as they bid to return to the Danish top-flight.

Wolfe, 21, who made his first-team debut from the bench in the Reds' fateful final home game of the 2019-20 season against Nottingham Forest, had a short loan spell at Notts County last term.

Defender Helliwell, 19, was the Reds' 2017-18 Academy player of the year and made his first team debut in coming on as a late substitute against Bradford City in a 2-1 victory in the Checkatrade Trophy at Oakwell in November, 2018.

Also 19, Winfield, is also to operate at left-back or in midfield.