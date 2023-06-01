BARNSLEY striker James Norwood has hinted that he may be sticking around for a second season at Oakwell after going onto social media and revealing his pride at the Reds' push for promotion in 2022-23 - and alluding to a sense of unfinished business.

Relegated at the end of last season following a pitiful campaign, the Reds were within moments of securing a shot at promotion in a penalty shoot-out at Wembley, only for Josh Windass and Sheffield Wednesday to break their hearts with a killer goal in the third minute of stoppage-time as the Owls triumphed 1-0 and secured the ticket to the Championship.

It means that the Oakwell outfit will remain in League One despite an outstanding year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Norwood's deal finishes at the end of June, although the club have an option of a further 12 months, should they choose to activate it.

BARNSLEY, ENGLAND - MARCH 07: James Norwood of Barnsley celebrates after scoring the team's first goal during the Sky Bet League One between Barnsley and Portsmouth at Oakwell Stadium on March 07, 2023 in Barnsley, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Posting on social media, Norwood wrote: "It should hurt a lot more than it does but the way it happened Monday makes it difficult to feel that pain.

"From where we were as a squad to where we finished is a world apart. The fans showed the togetherness of this squad.

"We could not have given a better account of ourselves as a team and as individuals to push for so long with ten men is a credit to everyone associated with Barnsley Football Club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As the old man of the group I could not be prouder of the boys. Old heads on young shoulders to be able to deal with the pressure and perform how they did was a credit to themselves.

"We'll be back next year, more experienced and hungrier.

"To the fans, thank you for coming along with us, your support was invaluable and long may it continue. Anyways pre-season starts in about four days so I'm off for a run!"

Speaking about his future last week, the former Ipswich Town frontman, who enjoyed an excellent first season at the club, said: "Listen, football will take care of itself. If we go up and something happens, brilliant. If we go up or stay in this league, you never know.

"I am not seeing it as my last game or anything else. It's the last game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad