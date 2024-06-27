Barnsley FC striker joins League Two club - moving out on loan for the third time since joining last summer
The former Solihull Moors striker joined the Reds on a three-year deal in the 2023 summer window after leaving the National League outfit at the end of 2022-23 after his contract expired.
The Scot, 25, made five appearances early last season for the Oakwell outfit, scoring in the opening-day rout against Port Vale, but soon headed out on loan to SPL outfit Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.
He was recalled by the Reds and went out for a second temporary stint in the new year, heading to Conference side Oldham Athletic, where he made 14 appearances without scoring.
Dallas had previously failed to score during the first half of the season with Killie.
Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "We wish Andrew all the best at Barrow.
"We believe it is key for him to get a lot of minutes under his belt this season, and that Barrow are a good club for him to do that.
"We'll be keeping a keen eye on his progress, with the club holding the option to recall him in January."
Previously to joining Barnsley, Dallas spent the final third of 22-23 on loan at Chesterfield where he scored seven times in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final.
Before that, he had netted 14 times for Moors in that campaign.
Dallas started his career at Glasgow Rangers and had loan spells at Stenhousemuir and Morton before heading south to Cambridge United.
He joined Moors in 2021 and was part of the team who lost the 2021-22 National League play-off final in a season which saw him score 23 goals.
