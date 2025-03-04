BARNSLEY may have finished in the League One play-offs last term, but it was only really part of the late-season story for Max Watters and his team-mates.

The Reds hobbled into the end-of-season lottery on the back of a poor run of just two wins in their final 12 matches of the regular campaign and their semi-final elimination was not the greatest surprise in truth.

Now back from injury, striker Watters - who netted what proved to be the all-important fourth goal in the 4-3 weekend win over Lincoln - admits that those who were around in the final third of 2023-24 owe it to everyone to avoid this season petering out again.

It remains to be seen if a strong run will get Barnsley, currently cast in the role of ‘chaser’, into the top six, but finishing the campaign in the right fashion is paramount for lots of other reasons, even if they end up short.

Barnsley's Max Watters celebrates his goal, which proved to be the all-important one against Lincoln City. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Fit-again Watters, speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s trip to Charlton - where the Reds were chasing a fourth straight victory - said: "Looking at last season, we dropped off in the second half of last season and this season, we have got to do the opposite and push on.

"You look at the attacking players, even Phillo (Adam Phillips) coming through the middle, it is frightening. There’s goals and assists everywhere and if we keep scoring goals, hopefully we will keep winning games.

"It’s been a bit frustrating for me with my injury, but it was a bit of a confidence boost to get back on the scoresheet.”

While Barnsley are in decent order on the pitch, injuries are starting to bite and their squad is looking stretched as it stands.

Back available: Barnsley captain Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Loanee Georgie Gent revealed via social media on Monday night that he had ruptured his Achilles and is out for the season.

Neil Farrugia missed the Lincoln game, with Donovan Pines, Joe Gauci, Jonathan Lewis, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter also sidelined with injury, while Luca Connell and Mael de Gevigney were suspended.

Connell was available again for the Tuesday night trip to the capital for the Reds, who recently recalled young midfield duo Jonathan Bland and Bayley McCann from loan spells at Peterborough Sports.