Barnsley FC 'take medicine' regarding defender's red card plus injury updates on USA international winger and Australian goalkeeper

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that the club will not be appealing against Mael de Gevigney’s late red card in he 2-1 League One win at Northampton Town on Tuesday night.

The French defender, a virtual ever-present in the last few seasons, received a straight red card for a foul on Tariq Fosu at Sixfields.

It leaves the Reds stretched at the back for Saturday’s home game with Lincoln City, with Donovan Pines (hamstring) already sidelined, with Clarke having a decision to make regarding how his side sets up defensively at the weekend.

Clarke, whose side are seeking their third successive victory to boost their hopes of a top-six finish, said: "It’s a three-game ban. He’s obviously dived in. Mael is an honest, honest player and we won’t get that overturned.

Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney, who was sent off in midweek at Northampton Town. Picture: Tony Johnson

"The referee was very quick to get the red card out of his pocket, if I am honest in my opinion. But you are not going to win it as well because he is off the ground. We have to take our medicine on that and move on.

"We have opinions and we can go to a four or a three. Time will tell.”

Meanwhile, Clarke has revealed that recent signing Jon Lewis will be out for a few weeks with a small tear in his thigh.

The one-time USA international recently joined on a deal for the rest of the season after the Reds tapped into the free agent market.

Recent Barnsley signing Jonathan Lewis. Picture courtesy of BFC.

Alongside Lewis and Pines, loan keeper Joe Gauci, Fabio Jalo and Barry Cotter are also unavailable for the weekend through injury, while Luca Connell, who serves the second-match of a two-game ban and de Gevigney are suspended.

On Lewis, Clarke continued: "The scan has come back with a little tear, so it will be a few weeks.

"It is a frustration, but we have to get on with it. There’s probably seven or eight players out with injuries and suspensions on Saturday.

"But we rock and roll with it and we don’t use that as an excuse and we get on with it and it’s up to the players to take on the baton and make sure they are ready to try and continue what has been a good week so far.”

On whether there is a timescale regarding loan keeper Gauci, who came off in the second half of last weekend’s win at Rotherham United, Clarke added: "No. When there’s tears in the legs, they can vary. I say to my physios all the time ‘manage the player, not the scan’. We want to get them back as quickly as possible.