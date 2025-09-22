Conor Hourihane says he will do right by the players who have earnt Barnsley a League Cup third round tie at home to Brighton and Hove Albion.

A number of fringe players have contributed to a run which has seen the Reds knock out Fleetwood Town and Rotherham United to reach this stage.

So coach Hourihane will not be ditching them all for his star players at Oakwell on Tuesday, but nor is he writing off his chances of victory after having seen how the likes of Grismby Town have already performed in this season's competition.

"I think there will be a firm mix," said Hourihane of the make-up of his side. "I think it's a good opportunity to give lads minutes that they may have not had minutes in the league.

REWARD: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Tony Johnson)

"The team has changed a little bit in the cup run so far against Fleetwood, against Rotherham, and I think a lot of them lads deserve to play this game now as well.

"It would be a little bit unfair of me if I just kept the strongest team possible from the league and they are now on the bench again for this game. They've earned the right to play this game, so I think it's only right that a lot of them lads get minutes as well tomorrow night."

One player who will miss out is former Doncaster Rovers loanee Patrick Kelly, still to fully recover from a foot injury picked up with Northern Ireland Under-21s, but there are no fresh injuries from Saturday's heartbreaking stoppage-time defeat at Blackpool.

"This game will be a little bit too soon for him, but we're hoping to have Pat back involved for the weekend (at home to Port Vale)."

MISSING OUT: Patrick Kelly (right) (Image: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Grimsby knocked Manchester United out in round two, as well as defeating a youthful Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in one of the earlier third-round games.

That gives Barnsley inspiration, but Hourihane warned they will have to be right on top of their game against a Seagulls side who demolished Championship Oxford United 6-0 away from home to reach this stage.

"If you don't go into it with the right mindset and analysing, and giving the lads the right energy and belief to go on and get a result, then what's the point in turning up?" he argued.

"It can happen. Freak results can happen, and we'll be looking to get the right result on the night.