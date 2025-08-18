Mael de Gevigney is Barnsley's only fitness doubt as Conor Hourihane looks to push Barnsley on from what he sees as an "okay" start to the season.

Results have been rather better than okay, with the Reds winning two and drawing their other League One game, as well as setting up a League Cup derby at home to Rotherham United.

Their next assignment, though, is at Peterborough United on Tuesday.

The dropped points came at home to Bolton Wanderers on Saturday, when the hosts had to play for around 40 minutes with 10 men as they tried to defend a 1-0 lead, only for their former striker John McAtee to find an 86th-minute equaliser.

"OKAY START": Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane is not getting over-excited (Image: Tony Johnson)

Vimal Yoganathan was sent off for a second yellow card and will be suspended at London Road.

Darren Ferguson's side have lost their first four matches, but coach Hourihane is loathe to read too much into either side's start.

"I think we've done okay," he said of his own team. "We're pleased with the results and the points on the board but the lads know I still feel there's a lot we can do to get better.

"Each game throws up challenges and we've come through, which is great. We've just got to keep working, got to keep better.

ANKLE ISSUE: Barnsley's Mael de Gevigney (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

"We're really focussed on the next game, which is Peterborough. What's happened is gone.

"We've analysed and focussed on each game and worked to get better and fix things after each game. Now we're focussed on Peterborough."

On what he expects from Posh, he said: "They're a really good side that give you challenges. We respect them.

"Darren will be a little bit disappointed with their start to the season but that can quickly change so we're not coming off our work, we're keeping our standards high.

"Peterborough will have done their homework on us. They're a good side, they've got challenges we need to look after for sure. They've got some good players.

"It's going to be a good test and one we're looking forward to."

Defender de Gevigney has missed the last two matches with an ankle problem.

"He'll be 50-50," said Hourihane of his chances of facing Post. "He's got a bit of a fitness test today (Monday) but he's making a big improvement in terms of getting him to where we want to go.