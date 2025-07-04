Barnsley FC teenage star and England under-16 captain set to leave the Oakwell club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 4th Jul 2025, 09:02 BST
BARNSLEY history-maker and England under-16 captain Oliver Wilkinson is set to leave the Oakwell outfit.

The teenage midfield starlet became the Reds’ youngest-ever starter when he was named in the Reds' Football League Trophy team to play Manchester United Under-21s last autumn at just 15 years, six months and 27 days old.

In doing so, he broke Eric Brookes' record as Barnsley's youngest starter and his progress has been monitored by a number of top-flight clubs.

Shortly after, Wilkinson led England under-16s to a tournament win and featuring in victories against Ukraine and France.

Oakwell - Anthony Devlin/PA Wireplaceholder image
Oakwell - Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Now 16, Wilkinson, named as Barnsley’s academy player of the year in 2024 and part of last summer’s emerging talent camp at England’s St George’s Park base, is poised to leave for pastures new.

Barnsley would be entitled to compensation from any tribunal, with Wilkinson having been at the club for a number of years.

