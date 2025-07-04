Barnsley FC teenage star and England under-16 captain set to leave the Oakwell club

BARNSLEY history-maker and England under-16 captain Oliver Wilkinson is set to leave the Oakwell outfit.

The teenage midfield starlet became the Reds’ youngest-ever starter when he was named in the Reds' Football League Trophy team to play Manchester United Under-21s last autumn at just 15 years, six months and 27 days old.

In doing so, he broke Eric Brookes' record as Barnsley's youngest starter and his progress has been monitored by a number of top-flight clubs.

Shortly after, Wilkinson led England under-16s to a tournament win and featuring in victories against Ukraine and France.

Now 16, Wilkinson, named as Barnsley’s academy player of the year in 2024 and part of last summer’s emerging talent camp at England’s St George’s Park base, is poised to leave for pastures new.