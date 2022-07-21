Blackburn have been interested in the former MK Dons player for some time and saw their advances rebuffed by the Reds in January.

But the Lancashire outfit have maintained their interest in the player, who will be a direct replacement for Ryan Nyambe, who has joined Wigan Athletic.

In the process, Brittain, 24, has become Rovers' first signing of the Jon Dahl Tomasson era.

Callum Brittain. Picture: Andrew Yates / Sportimage

Brittain, who joined Barnsley in the autumn of 2020 and had a season left on his deal, was one of several leading players at Oakwell who expressed a desire to move on earlier in the window, with the club open for offers for a number of stars as they bid to bridge a shortfall of between £7m to £8m following relegation.

Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles has already moved on. Callum Styles is on the radar of several clubs - with Greek outfit Olympiacos linked with a move recently, while Michal Helik's situation is being monitored by several sides, including leading Polish side Lech Poznan.

Brittain, who made 82 appearances for the club, said: “My time at Barnsley FC has come to an end. I would like to say thank you to all the fans, staff and my teammates for all welcoming me and giving me their full support over the past two years.

"I wish the club all the very best in the future.”

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We would like to thank Callum for his efforts and professionalism during his time at Oakwell.