Barnsley FC transfer latest: Darrell Clarke on Joe Gauci decision, Jackson Smith and prospect of further late window deals

DARRELL Clarke has confirmed that new signing Joe Gauci has been brought in to be the Reds’ new number one in goal ahead of current goalkeeper Ben Killip.

The latter has done a creditable job after stepping in for ex-loanee Gaga Slonina in mid-autumn, with the US keeper returning to parent club Chelsea earlier this month following injury.

Gauci has arrived on loan for the rest of the season from Premier League side Aston Villa. The 24-year-old Australian international is the club’s second January arrival after the earlier capture of Irish wing-back Neil Farrugia.

Meanwhile, Clarke says the club will be looking to loan out third-choice keeper Jackson Smith, while also confirming he is keen on landing several more signings ahead of the deadline.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Clarke, whose side host Burton on Saturday, said: "I always look at areas of the pitch where I think we need to improve on.

"Ben has done okay and made some good saves the other night, but my gut tells me that getting someone in like Joe is going to push us further forward and finish off the 13/14 weeks of the regular season to kick us on in that department.

"He’s a good size, presence and good at catching and sweeping up and kicking. The calibre of the player is obviously very very good and is a department where we brought in Gabriel (Slonina) in the early part of the season and it did not quite work as well as wanted it to.

"Ben has come in and done okay and is a good lad and model professional, but it doesn’t stop us wanting to improve it as a football club.

New Barnsley signing Joe Gauci. Picture: Barnsley FC.

"It’s not just the goalkeeping department we need to improve, but other areas and we will keep chipping away.”

On the prospect of Smith heading out, he added: "Jackson, when he came in the summer, we wanted him to get out continue his development and he had a (brief) loan move to Grimsby and we are looking for him to continue his development by getting him a loan club - whether that happens this windows, we’ll wait and see, but we're doing a lot of work in the background, trying to improve."

And on the potential for further deals, the Reds chief continued: "A few (hopefully), very much so.

"We have to keep moving forward. I am pretty relentless in what I am trying to achieve here. When I came in, I consistently said two or three windows were needed for where I think we need to get to where we need to be at and kicking on.

"There’s still areas we need to improve. January is always a difficult window, but that does not stop us working hard to try and do that.

"I am confident we can add one or two more to make sure we have a really strong squad for a good finish.”