Barnsley FC transfer latest: League One rivals miss out to Spanish club in race to sign Arsenal keeper on loan

SPANISH side Real Valladolid have won the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Karl Hein on loan - a target for League One rivals Barnsley and Charlton Athletic.

The Estonia international has been on the Reds radar during the summer window and had been expected to head across London on a temporary basis to join Charlton, according to reports.

But he is now set to head to Spain.

Hein spent time on loan at Reading last term and is to be allowed out on loan again to continue his development. The keeper has a year left on his deal at the Emirates.

Barnsley target Karl Hein, pictured in action for Arsenal in pre-season. Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images.

Barnsley have brought in young Walsall goalkeeper Jackson Smith to compete with last season's number two Ben Killip, but remain in the market for another option in goal.

Hein joined the Gunners in 2018 and made his senior debut in their EFL Cup tie against Brighton in November 2022.

So far this summer, Barnsley have brought in Conor Hourihane, Marc Roberts, Jackson Smith, Georgie Gent and Matthew Craig.

Bringing in another goalkeeper, midfielder and striker are key priorities in the final month of the window.