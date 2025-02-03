Barnsley FC transfer latest: League One side add to striker options to bring in French forward
The 24-year-old arrives at Oakwell from Ligue 2 outfit SC Bastia and becomes the club’s third addition of the winter window.
The club have an option to make the deal permanent in the summer,
The forward has netted on four occasions this campaign for the Corsican side, three coming in the league and one in the Coupe de France.
Rodrigues began his career with local side Angoulême, before enjoying spells with Deux Mers, FC Bassin d'Arcachon and US Concarneau, eventually arriving at SC Bastia in 2024.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: "We are really pleased to see Clément arrive at the club to bolster our attacking options.
"He is a player who possesses good athletic traits, including speed, pressing and movement in the box which we hope will bring another dimension to our forward line."