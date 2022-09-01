Barnsley FC transfer latest: Michael Duff on Reds 'plate spinning' on transfer front, Michal Helik, Callum Styles and Josh Martin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield Town are in advanced talks to sign defender Michal Helik, with there is speculation that Callum Styles could also depart, with Sheffield United being the latest club linked with the versatile midfielder.

On the incoming front, Barnsley are keen on bringing in a striker and have a number of active targets.

Duff said: "Lots of plates ARE spinning, ins and outs. Until anything is signed on the dotted line, there is nothing to say.

Michal Helik. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

"There's been interest in players and we have got lots of interest in players. I'd be sat here until the deadline is done speaking about rumours and things like that.

"It has to be accelerated today and we are looking to do a few and something might happen with one or two of ours. I don't actually know, if I am being truthful.

"Since the first day I walked through the door and first interview I did, the same names (going out) were getting mentioned. From my point of view, nothing has changed. If they get sold, they get sold."Speculation has been rife. We will wait and see."We'll see who is here in the morning, pick a team and try and beat Sheffield Wednesday.”

Barnsley have completed one deal so far in the shape of attacking midfielder Josh Martin, who impressed in the second half of last season on loan at Doncaster Rovers.

The loan transfer could be turned into a permanent arrangement with Martin's parent club Norwich City if things go well

Duff said: "He was on the list a long time. When I came to the club, he was on the list. He ticks a lot of boxes and people know him locally and he did well in a struggling team last year. He fits into the age and work plan and is ambitious.

He gives us different options at the top end of the pitch.

"He is versatile and what we need. He can play in numerous positions, a front three, a number ten and an attacking wing-back at a push.