Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds sign former Doncaster Rovers loanee Josh Martin

The Norwich City player, 20, who impressed on loan at Doncaster Rovers last term, will stay at the club for the rest of the season with the Reds having an option to make the deal permanent.

He scored four goals for Rovers in the second half of last term during his temporary stint at the South Yorkshire outfut, with the club having been interested in potentially bringing the youngster for the 2022-23 season.

Martin, who started his career in the Arsenal youth set-up, has also had a successful previous loan spell at MK Dons and has made five Premier League appearances for the Canaries.

Barnsley CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to be able to add Josh to our ranks and he bolsters our options in the attacking positions.

“We wish Josh the best of luck during his time here.”

Martin added: “It feels amazing to be here. There feels like a great vibe around the club and I really can’t wait to get started.

New Barnsley signing Josh Martin, pictured in action for Doncaster Rovers.

“I’m a hard-working player, I like to think I have a strong work ethic and I want to express myself with the ball, to try and help push the club forward this season.”

Martin will be in contention for a debut in the Reds’ South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough on Saturday.