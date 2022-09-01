Barnsley FC transfer latest: Michal Helik joins Huddersfield Town; but Callum Styles' Millwall move up in the air

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of the Polish centre-back, who was keen to leave Oakwell to boost his World Cup chances with his national team, has been resolved. He has joined Town for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal with a one-year option.

Town, chasing new central defensive options with Matty Pearson out injured, had been in talks with Barnsley about Helik for several days.

Helik had been the subject of previous interest from his homeland in Lech Poznan, but the central defender was not keen on the move.

Michal Helik, front right, is wanted by Huddersfield, and Callum Styles, background, by Blackburn and Stoke (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

A number of clubs at home and abroad were interested in versatile midfielder Styles.

Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City - whose new manager Alex Neil attended Barnsley's recent game with Bristol Rovers - were among the Championship admirers and there is plenty of interest elsewhere.

Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United and Hull City were also rumoured to be interested in Styles along with Sunderland.

Greek outfit Olympiakos and Turkish giants Beskitas, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael, were linked with the Hungary international earlier this summer.

Michal Helik rises for a high ball.(Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

But Millwall made the decisive move late on Thursday – agreeing a loan deal with Barnsley – only to face a race against time to get all the documentation sorted before the cut-off point.