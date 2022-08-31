Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Duff is keen to do a couple of pieces of incoming business before the window deadline, with his striking pool looking particularly light.

The Reds chief has spoken to representatives of a host of players and he confirmed after Tuesday's EFL Trophy game with Lincoln City that a deal is close.

He said: “We’re close to one deal. Hopefully it will get announced tomorrow (Wednesday).”

Barnsley lost 3-0 in their group opener with the Red Imps and Duff was furious with experienced forward James Norwood following his dismissal, which has labelled as 'idiotic.'

The much-travelled forward elbowed Jay Benn on 23 minutes when the Reds were trailing 2-0 on what proved to be a difficult and forgettable night.

Duff commented: “It was an idiotic red card from the most senior player at the club.

Michael Duff pictured on the touchline at Barnsley's recent home game with Bristol Rovers. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

“It’s unacceptable. He knows that. He’s let himself and his team-mates down, there’s not much more to say. I have told him what I thought but not had a longer conversation with him yet.”

Duff also provided updates on Josh Benson and Jordan Helliwell, who were injured in the weekend draw at Ipswich.

The Reds boss is hopeful that the former, who has enjoyed an impressive start to the season, will be available for Saturday's South Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

Duff said: “Josh has a chance for the weekend. It was a precaution with his hamstring. Jordan’s was a proper thigh pull and he’s out for six to eight weeks.”Herbie Kane was handed his first action of the season against Lincoln, the one positive to a disappointing evening.

The midfielder had been sidelined with a groin problem, but featured for half an hour on Tuesday.