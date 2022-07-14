According to reports in East Anglia, the Reds - who are in the market for strikers following the departures of Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow to Luton Town - are close to signing the experienced 31-year-old, who left Ipswich at the end of last season, pending successful completion of a medical

Norwood, who netted 28 goals in three seasons for Ipswich - with his time hit by injury issues, was out of contract at the end of June.

Ipswich had a one-year extension option in his deal, but opted not to exercise it.

Former Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Picture: PA

Norwood, whose exploits in firing Tranmere to back to back promotions into League One earned him a move to Portman Road in the summer of 2019, was recently close to signing for Bristol Rovers, only for the League One newboys to then pull out of the race at the 11th hour.

Oxford United, Walsall and old club Tranmere have also been linked with the player.

The Eastbourne-born striker first made his name at Forest Green, where he scored 48 times in 161 appearances.

Barnsley have brought in five players already this summer, signing wing-back Nicky Cadden, midfielder Luca Connell, central defenders Robbie Cundy and Conor McCarthy and goalkeeper Jamie Searle.