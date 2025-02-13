Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds complete signing of USA international winger ahead of League One derby with Huddersfield Town

BARNSLEY have completed the signing of USA international left winger Jonathan Lewis.

The deal is for the rest of the season.

Atlanta-born Lewis, 27, capped eight times by his country, has formerly played for New York City and Colorado Rapids in the States, alongside a loan spell at Louisville City. .

Lewis, whose mother is English, had been training with Toronto. He can play on the left and at centre-forward.

New Barnsley signing Jonathan Lewis. Picture courtesy of BFC.

Lewis, who started his career at Bradford City academy, has played over 170 games in the MLS.

In his time at Rapids, he won the MLS Western Conference in 2021, twice reached the MLS Cup play-offs, played in the CONCACAF Champions Cup in 2022 and was the club’s joint-top goalscorer in the COVID-shortened 2020 MLS season.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: "After the window closed, we took a look at the free agents available and Jonathan stood out as a player we feel can help us. He’s quick, he has the ability to score goals as well as create opportunities and he has a good level of experience in the US domestically and as an international.