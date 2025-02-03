Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds sign former Rotherham United loanee and international from Premier League club

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 3rd Feb 2025, 23:00 BST
BARNSLEY have signed Wolverhampton Wanderers wing-back Dexter Lembikisa on loan.

The Jamaican international, who can operate on either flank, made his Premier League debut in November 2022 against Arsenal.

He has also featured for Wolves in the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

Lembikisa, 21, made 27 appearances during a loan spell at Rotherham United last term before embarking on a separate loan stint north of the border with Hearts.

Jamaica's defender #02 Dexter Lembikisa kicks the ball during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament group B football match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Aric Becker / AFP) (Photo by ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)
Jamaica's defender #02 Dexter Lembikisa kicks the ball during the Conmebol 2024 Copa America tournament group B football match between Mexico and Jamaica at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on June 22, 2024. (Photo by Aric Becker / AFP) (Photo by ARIC BECKER/AFP via Getty Images)

He added another 18 outings to his growing collection of senior appearances and found the net twice – including a goal on his debut to help the side to a 3-2 win over Dundee.

Lembikisa was due to spend the 2024-25 campaign in Switzerland after completing a season-long loan move to Yverdon Sport. He headed back to Wolves early after making just four appearances.

