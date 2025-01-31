Barnsley FC transfer latest: Striker heads out on loan for a fourth time after linking up with League Two strugglers

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 31st Jan 2025, 17:00 BST
BARNSLEY striker Andy Dallas has been loaned for a fourth time since heading to Oakwell in the summer of 2023 – after linking up with League Two strugglers Morecambe for the rest of 2024-25.

Dallas joined Morecambe’s neighbours Barrow on loan for the 2024-25 season in June, but his stay with the Bluebirds was cut short.

He netted five times in 23 appearances.

The former Solihull Moors striker joined the Reds on a three-year deal in the 2023 summer window after leaving the National League outfit at the end of 2022-23 after his contract expired.

Andy Dallas (right) has moved on loan to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty ImagesAndy Dallas (right) has moved on loan to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Andy Dallas (right) has moved on loan to Morecambe Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

The Scot, 25, made five appearances early on last season for the Oakwell outfit, scoring in the opening-day rout against Port Vale, but soon headed out on loan to SPL outfit Kilmarnock on a season-long loan.

He was recalled by the Reds and went out for a second temporary stint in the new year, heading to Conference side Oldham Athletic, where he made 14 appearances without scoring.

Dallas had previously failed to score during the first half of the season with Killie.

The 25-year-old was due to have joined the Shrimps on loan earlier this month.

Andy Dallas, pictured after signing for Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.Andy Dallas, pictured after signing for Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.
Andy Dallas, pictured after signing for Barnsley. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

However, last week’s announcement that the club had been prevented from making further signings meant Dallas’ proposed move was off the table.

It was confirmed on Wednesday that Morecambe were now able to bring in players again.

Carlisle United had also been linked with the Scot.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “Andy has scored goals so far this season while having limited minutes and there are a number of positives from his spell.

"We are now focused on sending him to a club where Andy can get a consistent run of games under his belt. We wish him all the best for his time at Morecambe.”

