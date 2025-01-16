BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that the League One promotion-chasers have received no bids for key midfielder Adam Phillips, who has been linked with a move to the Championship.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, on course for a third successive season where he hits double figures from the middle of the park for the Reds, is reportedly on the radar of second-tier clubs Swansea City and Preston North End.

Prestton have been tipped to make a move for Garstang-born Phillips in previous windows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Phillips, whose deal runs until the summer of 2026, Clarke said: "Phillo is obviously a talented player, but there’s been no bids.

Adam Phillips. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"We’ve obviously got quite a few talented players and there's been no bids for any of our other (leading) players.

“It’s business as usual.

"It’s one of those things as a manager where you expect people to be interested in good players.

"I’d be more concerned if there was nobody talking about my players. It’s just the nature of the beast and we get on with it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s nothing imminent, but a lot of work going on in the background to make sure that we get the targets in the right positions that we are looking to strengthen.

"I always say let’s judge our business at the end of the window. For me, it’s about working hard with my players and getting themselves ready for Saturday. The recruitment team are working hard to get the right players that we need.”

Clarke, whose side visit former club Bristol Rovers this weekend, admits that he would like some squad players to move on to trim down his numbers.

He added: "The squad needs trimming down and some of the fringe players need to move on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’ve had one or two bits of interest, but nothing imminent on that.