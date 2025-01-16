Barnsley FC transfer news: Darrell Clarke gives update on Adam Phillips amid Championship links
Phillips, on course for a third successive season where he hits double figures from the middle of the park for the Reds, is reportedly on the radar of second-tier clubs Swansea City and Preston North End.
Prestton have been tipped to make a move for Garstang-born Phillips in previous windows.
On Phillips, whose deal runs until the summer of 2026, Clarke said: "Phillo is obviously a talented player, but there’s been no bids.
"We’ve obviously got quite a few talented players and there's been no bids for any of our other (leading) players.
“It’s business as usual.
"It’s one of those things as a manager where you expect people to be interested in good players.
"I’d be more concerned if there was nobody talking about my players. It’s just the nature of the beast and we get on with it.
"There’s nothing imminent, but a lot of work going on in the background to make sure that we get the targets in the right positions that we are looking to strengthen.
"I always say let’s judge our business at the end of the window. For me, it’s about working hard with my players and getting themselves ready for Saturday. The recruitment team are working hard to get the right players that we need.”
Clarke, whose side visit former club Bristol Rovers this weekend, admits that he would like some squad players to move on to trim down his numbers.
He added: "The squad needs trimming down and some of the fringe players need to move on.
"We’ve had one or two bits of interest, but nothing imminent on that.
"For me, the squad is too big and players get a little bit frustrated when they are not part of it as you’d expect and it’s time for players to move on to kick-start their careers again for whatever reason.”
