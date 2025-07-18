Barnsley FC transfer news: Defender moves out on loan as revamp continues

Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner

Chief Football Writer

Published 18th Jul 2025, 15:00 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 15:10 BST
Barnsley defender Corey O'Keefe has joined Stockport County on a season-long loan.

The 27-year-old is the latest player to leave Oakwell as new manager Conor Hourihane reshapes the League One side.

O'Keefe is a victim of a change of emphasis at Barnsley, as well as an attempt to freshen the squad after a disappointing season in 2024-25.

For a number of years the Reds squad has been built around playing with a back three, and O'Keefe has been one of the wing-backs, comfortable on either side of the field.

MOVING ON: Barnsley's Corey O'Keefe (left) (Image: Jonathan Gawthorpe)placeholder image
But since coming in as caretaker head coach at the end of last season, Hourihane has been looking to play with wingers, and to move on some of the longer-serving players.

Barry Cotter, another wing-back, has been loaned to Notts County, whilst central midfielder Josh Benson has been released and is close to joining near-neighbours Rotherham United. Luca Connell has been the subject of prolonged interest from Wycombe Wanderers, but the Chairboys are yet to match Barnsley's valuation.

Stephen Humphrys, Conor McCarthy, Sam Cosgrove, Aiden Marsh and Donovan Pines are other first-teamers to have been moved on.

So far only Reyes Cleary, David McGoldrick, Murphy Cooper and Nathanael Ogbeta have arrived as new faces, and Hourihane is keen for more additions - especially out wide.

