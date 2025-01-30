Barnsley FC transfer news: League One side bring in Premier League goalkeeper and international on loan
The 24-year-old is the club’s second January arrival after the earlier capture of Irish wing-back Neil Farrugia.
Adelaide-born Gauci made his Villa debut in the EFL Cup against Wycombe in early autumn and also played in the tie against Crystal Palace at the end of October.
He has been capped on four occasions by Australia at senior level in 2024-25.
In June 2018, the 'keeper signed a scholarship with Central Coast Mariners in the A-League, before returning to his hometown to join Adelaide City. It was with Adelaide United where Gauci made his A-League debut in March 2021, a 3-1 win against Melbourne Victory.
During his time with Adelaide United, Gauci made over 50 appearances and played a key role in the team's finals campaigns. His performances earned him a Socceroos call-up in 2023, leading to his international debut against Ecuador. In February 2024, his impressive form led to a move to Villa Park.
Gauci said: "It's fantastic (to be here), something I'm really excited for.
"A brilliant opportunity for myself to come and get some experience in English football and as well be here to help the club gain promotion and get back in the Championship."
Barnsley sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: "We're happy to recruit a goalkeeper of Joe's quality to the club.
"His pedigree speaks for itself, making over 75 appearances in the A-League before catching the attention of a Premier League club chasing the Champions League in Aston Villa. We all wish him the best of luck during his time at Oakwell."
