The 23-year-old has arrive from Ligue 2 side Nimes for an undisclosed fee and become the club’s eighth signing of the summer window. He has signed a three-year deal with a further year in the club’s favour.

Nimes are understood to have a sell-on clause inserted into the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Gevigney said: “I’m really excited to join this club. It’s a big step for me, I’m really happy.

Maël de Gevigney, who has signed a three year deal with Barnsley. Photo courtesy of Barnsley FC

"It’s a country that I’ve watched a lot (England) since I was young. I like this kind of football, so when I got this opportunity to come to this country, I was really happy. It’s really good for me to be here.”

Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad added: “We are pleased to bring Maël to Oakwell.

"The change in transfer regulations around EU players meant we can explore different avenues when looking to strengthen the squad and allowed us to find Maël.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We look forward to him beginning work straight away with the team to integrate into the squad and adjust to his new surroundings.”

The stopper started out at youth level at Feucherolles USA and began his senior senior career with Versailles in 2019, helping them to achieve promotion into the Championnat National 2 in his second season at the club, while also being named as captain.