Barnsley FC transfer news: Loan keeper returns to Premier League giants Chelsea

BARNSLEY loan keeper Gaga Sloinina has returned to parent club Chelsea – ending his season-long loan spell.

The USA international keeper made 14 appearances for the Reds, but suffered a finger injury in November which has sidelined him since.

The 20-year-old's last appearance for he club came in the 2-2 League One draw with Charlton on October 22, with Slonina - despite showing his prowess early on in his time at Oakwell - being dropped from the starting line-up.

Reds head coach Darrell Clarke remained effusive in his praise of the young custodian's attitude to being demoted, only for the American to suffer a further blow when he picked up an unfortunate injury.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “It’s disappointing to have to say farewell to Gaga.

"We hoped to see him play a lot of games for Barnsley this season. However, the injury came at a bad time and unfortunately, that is the nature of the industry.