Barnsley have signed Caylan Vickers from Brighton and Hove Albion on a season-long loan.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The right-footed 20-year-old can play as a striker or a left winger, which could be his role for Barnsley, with coach Conor Hourihane looking to put an emphasis on wide players this season.

This will be Vickers ' third spell in League One having started his career at Reading. Brighton loaned him to Mansfield Town, for whom he made 19 appearances in the second half of last season, scoring twice and making another three goals. The first of them came in a 2-1 win over Barnsley at Field Mill in March. Hourhane's first match in charge.

Vickers is yet to play senior football for teh Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LOAN SIGNING: Caylan Vickers (Image courtesy of Barnsley FC)

Former Republic of Ireland international Hourihane switched from the three at the back which has been the Red's normal shape in recent years to playing with wingers for his 10 games in interim control but had to make do and mend with players crowbarred into the position.

Reyes Cleary, who played wide on the left for Hartlepool United in last season's Conference is the only other winger Barnsley have signed so far this summer.