Barnsley have won the race to loan Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Matthew Craig after his impressive start in English football with Doncaster Rovers.

The then-20-year-old made his senior bow in January after joining the League Two club in the winter transfer window.

Craig started every league game bar two in the second half of Rovers’ season, and his measured and tidy midfield play marked him out as a player with a bright future. He scored once, at Grimsby Town.

From February to April, Rovers went on a remarkable run that took them from 22nd in League Two to fifth, only to lose their play-off semi-final to Crewe Alexandra on penalties.

TARGET LANDED: Matthew Craig has joined Barnsley on loan for the 2024-25 season

Craig made his Premier League debut for Spurs as a substitute on the day Leeds United were relegated from the division in 2023, and he has captained their under-21 side.

With a return to Doncaster never realistic once they missed out on promotion, Sheffield Wednesday were one of the clubs thought to be interested in signing Craig for 2024-25,. Millwall were also heavily linked.

But Spurs have preferred to place the Scottish youth international with a League One club where he should be assured of more game-time, and Barnsley, under new coach Darrell Clarke, have won the competition.

Having lost the experienced Herbie Kane to Huddersfield Town on a free transfer this summer Barnsley needed a midfielder who could give them similar control from a deep position.