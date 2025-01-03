Neil Farrugia has promised to "embrace" the challenge of swapping the League of Ireland for League One Barnsley after completing a free transfer from Shamrock Rovers.

Farrugia is a left-footed wing-back who can also play on the right, or further forward.

He has not added to his Republic of Ireland Under-18 and -21 caps with a senior debut, but was part of the 2023 summer training camp.

"It feels brilliant," said the 25-year-old. "This is a big club full of ambitions and I'm really looking forward to it. I've come over to England for that new challenge, to take that next step and I'm going to embrace it."

EUROPEAN EXPERIENCE: Neil Farrugia (right) playing for Shamrock Rovers against FK Borac in this season's Europa Conference League

Farrugia has signed a two-and-a-half year contract, although not in time to make his debut at home to Crawley Town on Saturday.

Farrugia had five years with Shamrock, scoring 11 goals in over 120 appearances.

His final appearance came away to Chelsea in the Europa Conference League last month.

“Neil had a good number of options in both the last transfer window and this one but he sees an opportunity to progress here at Oakwell and we are really pleased to secure his services," said Barnsley's sporting director Mladen Sormaz.

"This signing means we have great competition for the left-back position and Neil also has the ability to play further up the pitch and this versatility can only benefit Darrell (Clarke)’s squad.