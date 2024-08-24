BARNSLEY midfielder Callum Styles has finally completed his move to Championship outfit West Brom for an undisclosed fee.

Albion have been interested in the Hungarian international for a number of weeks and a deal has now finally got over the line.

Styles' future has been up in the air at Oakwell for the past few seasons and his departure ends a bit of a saga regarding the career of the Lancastrian.

The former Bury player joined Millwall on a season-long loan on transfer deadline day in the summer of 2022, but only after he signed a new contract with the Oakwell outfit, with the 24-year-old expressing a desire to leave after their relegation in 2021-22.

Styles returned to Barnsley at the end of the campaign and featured 22 times for the Reds last term before further speculation over his future in the last winter window in January.

He joined Sunderland on loan with a view to a permanent move.

Styles had a disappointing loan spell on Wearside in the second half of last term, making 12 appearances in total and having little on-pitch impact, with the Black Cats subsequently revealing that they would not be taking up an option on his loan deal.

Styles' future had again been under the microscope this summer.

Amid speculation, he stressed to club management that he did not want to be involved in the Reds' League One opener with Mansfield Town, with head coach Darrell Clarke revealing he was 'not in the right frame of mind to play’.

He had not featured so far this term for the Reds.

Speaking recently, Clarke labelled the situation as an 'ongoing saga' adding: "It’s not doing the lad any favours mentally. But for me, it’s part of football management. You just have to adapt.”

Offering his thoughts on Styles, Albion chief Carlos Corberan said: "Styles is a player who knows the Championship well because he has been playing the Championship and League One.

"He reached the play-offs with Barnsley and was playing with Moway (Alex Mowatt) and (Daryl) Dike, so he will find familiar faces in the dressing room.

"After Barnsley were relegated to League One he has had a couple of loans in the Championship.