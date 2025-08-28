Barnsley FC transfers: Conor Hourihane on state of play as clock ticks down towards end of summer window

BARNSLEY chief Conor Hourihane remains ‘very hopeful’ of keeping his key players ahead of the closure of the summer transfer window on Monday afternoon - and is hoping to round off business with a couple of new additions before 5pm on September 1.

Speculation in the first half of the summer centred on the futures of star trio Davis Keillor-Dunn, Adam Phillips and Luca Connell, with the latter being the subject of a failed bid from Wycombe in July.

Since the stat of the season, the rumours have quietened down somewhat and with the clock ticking towards the deadline, Hourihane - whose side have made an impressive opening to 2025-26 - is anxious for that to remain the same.

On whether there has been any interest in his star turns in the final week of the window, the Reds boss, whose side welcome Huddersfield Town in a League One derby on Saturday, said: "No, nothing to date. Every day that ticks by is a positive.

Barnsley head coach Conor Hourihane. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"We are fortunate to have some really good players in the building, as we know.

"I am very hopeful that will stay the same way."

On his hopes on the incoming front, Hourihane, who has made seven signings so far this summer, said: "I am really hoping so.

"Look, whether I am confident or not confident, I am not sure which way it's going to go. Every day changes a couple of things. Loads of phone calls are happening.

Barnsley's Davis Keillor-Dunn celebrates scoring early in the first half on his debut last season with captain Luca Connell. Photo: Tony Johnson.

"Do we need a couple of bodies? Yes, without a doubt. Am I confident we get the ones I want?, I am hoping so.

"That mightn't be down to support from people around the club, but people outbidding us as finances coming into it.

Have other clubs thrown the kitchen sink at somebody or location or family reasons.... There's loads of reasons why you might not get a player. I am hopeful to get a couple through the door who will add quality and value to the squad? I really, really hope so..

"I think we are in the mix for both to be honest. Ideally, we'd love players to be ours. But the later it goes with such little time left, the permanent signing that you are hopeful for that doesn't happen may turn into a loan for someone else.

"It's spinning plates from that point of view. But there's no getting away from the fact that we need a couple of bodies to help the squad over the next three or four months before January comes around. Depth is important."

Meanwhile, Hourihane says he is delighted that the club have landed a top-flight side in the third round of the EFL Cup, having been handed a home tie with Brighton.