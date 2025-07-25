Barnsley FC transfers: Defender moves onto League One rivals
The former Woking player spent the second half of last term on loan with the Brewers, where he impressed with the Staffordshire outfit.
Lofthouse struggled for opportunities in his time at Barnsley, having moved to Oakwell in the summer of 2023, signing a three-year deal with the option on a further year in the club's favour.
He made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.
All told, Lofthouse, 24, made just appearances for Barnsley and was loaned out to Gateshead and MK Dons in his maiden season at the club in 2023-24.
He has signed a two-year deal with Burton with a further one-year option after playing his part in his 16 appearances during the club’s successful League One survival fight last season.
Burton chief Gary Bowyer said: "A huge thank you to the owners for allowing us to bring Kyran back on a permanent basis.
"Kyran made a big impression last season and we felt it was really important for him to return to enable us to play how we want to this season. I love his personality and he is a hugely popular member of the group."
