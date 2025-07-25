Barnsley FC transfers: Defender moves onto League One rivals

BARNSLEY defender Kyran Lofthouse has joined League One rivals Burton Albion for an undisclosed fee.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The former Woking player spent the second half of last term on loan with the Brewers, where he impressed with the Staffordshire outfit.

Lofthouse struggled for opportunities in his time at Barnsley, having moved to Oakwell in the summer of 2023, signing a three-year deal with the option on a further year in the club's favour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He made 103 appearances in his time with Woking, having started his career at hometown club Oxford United. He has also played for Oxford City on loan.

Barnsley defender Kyran Lofthouse, who has joined Burton Albion. Photo: Tony Johnson.

All told, Lofthouse, 24, made just appearances for Barnsley and was loaned out to Gateshead and MK Dons in his maiden season at the club in 2023-24.

He has signed a two-year deal with Burton with a further one-year option after playing his part in his 16 appearances during the club’s successful League One survival fight last season.

Burton chief Gary Bowyer said: "A huge thank you to the owners for allowing us to bring Kyran back on a permanent basis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad