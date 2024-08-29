Barnsley FC transfers: 'Disappointing' setback as international striker rejects move, Darrell Clarke confirms

BARNSLEY head coach Darrell Clarke has confirmed that the Reds move for Swedish international striker Victor Edvardsen is off – with the 28-year-old having turned down a loan switch to the League One club.

The Go-Ahead Eagles forward had underdone a medical on Wednesday and was set to sign on Thursday morning, but he has had a change of heart and elected to reject a switch due to family reasons.

Clarke said: “It’s disappointing. The news this morning came in and he’s had a change of mind at his end for personal circumstances.

"Once I get my head around that, the fact of the matter is I want players that want to be at the football club, it’s as simple as that. Rather (it happens) before he sign, then when he had signed, if that makes sense. We move on quickly and we’ve 48 hours to get the right players in.

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN - MARCH 16: Victor Edvardsen of Djurgardens IF during the UEFA Europa Conference League round of 16 leg two match between Djurgardens IF and Lech Poznan at Tele2 Arena on March 16, 2023 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Michael Campanella/Getty Images)

"It’s disappointing for all involved, but I’m sure our fans will agree we only want players that want to play for Barnsley and 100 per cent committed.”

Despite the setback, Clarke remains confident on bringing in some forward targets.

The club are continuing to be linked with several names including Mansfield’s Davis Keillor-Dunn, Stoke’s Niall Ennis and West Brom’s Mo Faal.

Clarke continued: “Deals aren’t completed until the name is on the paper. It’s going to be an interesting 48 hours. When things are confirmed officially with players, we will let you know, there’s not too long to wait now, we are in for two or three names to be honest.

“We are more than hopeful that they are going to drop.”

Meanwhile, Clarke has revealed his delight after Barnsley hit the jackpot by way of a money-spinning Carabao Cup third-round tie at Manchester United.

The game will see the Reds visit Old Trafford for the first time since February 1998.

Clarke quipped: “It’s not for the Carabao Cup to give us a bye into the next round..

"I’m really pleased. It’s the biggest club in the world and hopefully we will go there and take lots of numbers. It’s a good occasion, but we are not going for a day out, but to put on a performance that gives us credit. It’s certainly a pleasing draw on the eye.