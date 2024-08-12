Barnsley FC transfers: Former Arsenal midfielder and Nigerian international joins from Portuguese football
The 26-year-old, capped four times by his country, joins on a three-year deal from the Primeira League outfit, subject to international clearance.
After impressing at the 2015 Under-17 World Cup where he won the Golden Ball award as the best player in the tournament, Nwakali joined Premier League giants Arsenal.
Following various loan spells across Europe, Nwakali joined La Liga side Huesca in 2019 and went on to play for Alcorcón and Ponferradina in Spain before joining Chaves in 2023.
Sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “There is no doubt that Kelechi is a really talented player who can offer Darrell (Clarke) something different.
"We knew that the player wanted to return to England and that gave us an opportunity to bring him to Oakwell and we believe his experience playing in some of Europe’s top leagues will benefit us over the coming years.
"He has had a shortened pre-season and we’ll ease him into first team action over the coming weeks. “The midfielder commented: “I am very happy to sign for Barnsley Football Club. I spoke to Mladen and the head coach earlier in the summer and I knew that this was an exciting opportunity for me, I know I can bring a lot to the team.
"I am looking forward to being back in England and making Oakwell my home for the next three years.”
