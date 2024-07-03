BARNSLEY have signed a second promotion hero from the 2015-16 campaign after bringing back Marc Roberts for a nostalgia return to the League One club.

The 33-year-old centre-back has signed a two-year deal with his hometown team after leaving Birmingham City, the club he joined after leaving Oakwell in July 2017.

The transfer represents an important breakthrough for the Reds, who brought Conor Hourihane back to the club last month.

Roberts – who joined Barnsley in 2015 after playing for several clubs in the non-league, most notably FC Halifax Town - made almost 200 appearances in his time with Blues.

Marc Roberts, who has returned to Barnsley FC after a seven-year stint at Birmingham City. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

On re-joining the club, Roberts said: “It feels class to be back. I’m buzzing with it to be fair; I can’t wait to get going.

"It was class the last time I was here. It was the best part of my career really.”

Sporting director Mladen Sormaz continued: “We are extremely pleased to bring Marc back to Oakwell.

"We felt that a player of Marc’s calibre and experience was too good to not bring to Barnsley, with over 200 Championship appearances and a promotion from this division on his CV.