Barnsley FC transfers: Former Sheffield United defender loaned out to Scottish Premier League club
The former Sheffield United player, who joined last summer, made 15 appearances last term, but spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign at Port Vale on loan.
He made six appearances for Vale and has now linked up with the Staggies.
The Polish under-21 international, who turned 23 this week, penned a four-year deal at Oakwell in June 2023.
Despite being tipped for a bright future at Bramall Lane, Lopata made just two senior appearances in his time with the Blades, both in the EFL Cup at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.
He was subsequently loaned out to Southend United and moved there permanently in September 2022 before later linking up with fellow National League side Woking, helping the Cards to a fourth-place finish in the National League.
Barnsley provided him with a passage back to the EFL.
After starting the 23-24 season in the side, Lopata suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Northampton Town on September 23, which required surgery.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: “We have high hopes for Kacper and this move gives him a chance to go and develop his game in the Scottish Premiership.
"We look forward to welcoming him back next season and we wish him well for the season ahead.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.