Barnsley FC transfers: Former Sheffield United defender loaned out to Scottish Premier League club

BARNSLEY defender Kacper Lopata has joined SPL side Ross County on a season-long loan.

The former Sheffield United player, who joined last summer, made 15 appearances last term, but spent the second half of the 2023-24 campaign at Port Vale on loan.

He made six appearances for Vale and has now linked up with the Staggies.

The Polish under-21 international, who turned 23 this week, penned a four-year deal at Oakwell in June 2023.

Barnsley centre-half Kacper Lopata. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Despite being tipped for a bright future at Bramall Lane, Lopata made just two senior appearances in his time with the Blades, both in the EFL Cup at the start of the 2021-22 campaign.

He was subsequently loaned out to Southend United and moved there permanently in September 2022 before later linking up with fellow National League side Woking, helping the Cards to a fourth-place finish in the National League.

Barnsley provided him with a passage back to the EFL.

After starting the 23-24 season in the side, Lopata suffered a shoulder injury in the 2-1 win at Northampton Town on September 23, which required surgery.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz added: “We have high hopes for Kacper and this move gives him a chance to go and develop his game in the Scottish Premiership.