Barnsley FC transfers: Reds reportedly target Bolton Wanderers striker and ex-loanee John McAtee
McAtee scored 15 goals in 45 games for the Reds during a loan spell away from Luton Town in 2023-24 and the Bolton News are reporting that Wanderers are mulling over whether to sanction a loan move for the 26-year-old following an enquiry from Barnsley.
McAtee, who joined Bolton for £1million on the summer of 2024, netted 12 times last term, but has fallen down the pecking order in 2025-26.
Speaking about his future last month, Bolton boss Steven Schumacher said: "John is a good player and the club spent a lot of money on him last summer for that reason.
"He scored goals the season before. He scored goals for us last year too. I've had a couple of conversations with him already.
"I have told him that he has just got to keep his head down and keep going because at the moment, with the way the squad is, and it's strong and everyone's fit, he's just finding himself out of the starting XI and out of the squad the last two games.
"He’s a good lad, Macca, he trains well all the time, and he just needs to stay patient.
"I know it is not easy when you're not playing. It is definitely not easy when you don't get selected on the A Team. But I can only name seven subs and I've got to have early positions covered.
"At the moment, he's just finding himself out of it, but he will come back, I'm sure."