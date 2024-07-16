Barnsley FC transfers: Rivals rebuff Reds' bid for prolific and award-winning League Two marksman in 2023-24

Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall

Football Writer

Published 16th Jul 2024, 10:04 BST
BARNSLEY have seen a bid reportedly rebuffed from Mansfield Town for influential striker Davis Keillor-Dunn.

The Reds are in the market for new forward additions following the departures of Devante Cole and loanee John McAtee, which has left them significantly light in the goalscoring department as it stands.

Keillor-Dunn, 26, had an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, helping the Stags to promotion and also being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - top-scoring with 22 goals for the Nottinghamshire outfit.

National football magazine FourFourTwo's readers also voted Keillor-Dunn as the best player in League Two and he was short-listed for the EFL award.

WREXHAM, WALES - MARCH 29: Davis Keillor-Dunn of Mansfield Town (right) controls the ball under pressure from Elliott Lee of Wrexham during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at Racecourse Ground on March 29, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)WREXHAM, WALES - MARCH 29: Davis Keillor-Dunn of Mansfield Town (right) controls the ball under pressure from Elliott Lee of Wrexham during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at Racecourse Ground on March 29, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
So far, Barnsley have brought in three new signings in former 2015-16 promotion winners Conor Hourighane and Marc Roberts and Walsall keeper Jackson Smith.

They have also targeted Birmingham left-back Emmanuel Longelo, but have other alternatives.

Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle after the friendly win at Alfreton at the weekend, Clarke, commented: “Obviously we’re looking at left wing-back, midfield and centre forwards.

"We know the areas we need to improve on. We’re working very hard to do that. It’s very difficult. I am sure the fans don’t want to hear that. But it is.”

