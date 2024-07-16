Barnsley FC transfers: Rivals rebuff Reds' bid for prolific and award-winning League Two marksman in 2023-24
The Reds are in the market for new forward additions following the departures of Devante Cole and loanee John McAtee, which has left them significantly light in the goalscoring department as it stands.
Keillor-Dunn, 26, had an outstanding 2023-24 campaign, helping the Stags to promotion and also being named in the EFL League Two Team of the Season - top-scoring with 22 goals for the Nottinghamshire outfit.
National football magazine FourFourTwo's readers also voted Keillor-Dunn as the best player in League Two and he was short-listed for the EFL award.
So far, Barnsley have brought in three new signings in former 2015-16 promotion winners Conor Hourighane and Marc Roberts and Walsall keeper Jackson Smith.
They have also targeted Birmingham left-back Emmanuel Longelo, but have other alternatives.
Speaking to the Barnsley Chronicle after the friendly win at Alfreton at the weekend, Clarke, commented: “Obviously we’re looking at left wing-back, midfield and centre forwards.
"We know the areas we need to improve on. We’re working very hard to do that. It’s very difficult. I am sure the fans don’t want to hear that. But it is.”
