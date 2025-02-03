Barnsley FC transfers: Striker completes move to League One rivals
Cosgrove has struggled for game time this term and is one of a clutch of players whom Barnsley were understood to be keen to move on in this winter window. He was ou of contract this summer. SPL side Dundee were also keen.
The 28-year-old has made 22 appearances this term, scoring just once in a season when he has also had some injury issues.
The East Yorkshireman joined right at the end of the 2023 summer window from Birmingham.
He scored six times in 38 appearances last season, including three goals in the Reds’ play-off semi-final with Bolton Wanderers.
Cosgrove helped Plymouth Argyle gain promotion to the Championship in 2022-23, netting 12 times.
The Beverley-born player started his career at Everton, before linking up with the Wigan Athletic academy.
He had subsequent spells at Barrow and North Ferriby United before departing for Carlisle United in 2017.
Cosgrove later moved north of the border to Aberdeen, where he enjoyed considerable success in scoring 47 goals in 103 appearances in his time at Pittodrie before returning to England and joining Birmingham.
In his time at Blues, he has also had loan stints at Shrewsbury Town and AFC Wimbledon