Barnsley FC transfers: Wing-back Kyran Lofthouse heads out to League One rivals on loan

BARNSLEY defender Kyran Lofthouse has joined League One rivals Burton Albion on loan for the rest of 2024-25.

He has made 25 appearances this term but has now been allowed to exit.

He spent loan spells at MK Dons and Gateshead last term.

Lofthouse joined on a three-year deal in the summer of 2023 with a further option in the club’s favour.

Kyran Lofthouse. Photo: Tony Johnson.

Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are happy with Kyran’s performances this season, but we also feel that it’s important that he continues to get regular minutes to ensure he progresses in the way we know he can. We look forward to welcoming him back in the summer.

The defender joined after making over 100 National League for Woking across a two-year spell.

Born in Oxford, Lofthouse began his career with hometown club Oxford United, before moving to Oxford City on loan.