Barnsley FC transfers: Wing-back Kyran Lofthouse heads out to League One rivals on loan
He has made 25 appearances this term but has now been allowed to exit.
He spent loan spells at MK Dons and Gateshead last term.
Lofthouse joined on a three-year deal in the summer of 2023 with a further option in the club’s favour.
Reds sporting director Mladen Sormaz said: “We are happy with Kyran’s performances this season, but we also feel that it’s important that he continues to get regular minutes to ensure he progresses in the way we know he can. We look forward to welcoming him back in the summer.
The defender joined after making over 100 National League for Woking across a two-year spell.
Born in Oxford, Lofthouse began his career with hometown club Oxford United, before moving to Oxford City on loan.
A second loan move while with the U’s saw him head to Woking, where he moved on a permanent basis in 2021.