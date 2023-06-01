BARNSLEY have activated a contract clause to keep striker James Norwood and offered fresh terms to winger Luke Thomas.

The Reds have announced their retailed list at the conclusion of the campaign and have exercised an option in the contract of Norwood, who joined on a one-year deal with a 12-month option in the club's favour last summer.

Thomas, who joined the Reds in 2019, sees his current deal expire at the end of June, but he has been offered fresh terms to stay at Oakwell.

The former Derby player started the 2022-23 season in impressive fashion, only for fate to cruelly intervene.

Luke Thomas. Picture: PA

He broke his leg and damaged ankle ligaments in a freak training-ground incident in the first-half of October, which kept him out until February.

Speaking in April about his future, he said: "Obviously, I'd really like to stay and I am enjoying working with the manager.

"I have been here quite a while now and it is probably the most settled I have ever been. Who knows, but I'd really like to stay."

Meanwhile, young forwards Joe Ackroyd and Aiden Marsh have been offered new contracts, while Clarke Oduor and Jordan Helliwell are among those who have been released.