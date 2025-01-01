Barnsley FC v AFC Wrexham: Reds hoping to turn page on wretched home form

BARNSLEY won three away league games in the space of just 15 days in December.

Compare and contrast to an epic bout of homesickness which saw them pick up three points on just two occasions in front of their own famished supporters at Oakwell in 2024 over a ten month-spell since a win against Derby County in late February.

The Reds' chalk-and-cheese form on the road and at home gives credence to the argument that their ailments are mental as opposed to anything to do with their technical abilities.

So far in 2024-25, no EFL side has bettered their record of eight away wins. Damningly, only Burton and Morecambe have won fewer home league matches.

It has got to the stage where Barnsley’s followers will cling onto anything to change the narrative, including the psychological aspect of a new year starting on Wednesday to potentially lead to a transformation in fortunes.

Head coach Darrell Clarke, whose side were unfortunate to be edged out 1-0 against the Red Dragons at their Racecourse Ground fortress just under a month ago, said: “There’s a lot of things we need to improve on such as concentration.

“The frustration is when we have performed well, we haven’t got the results and that adds to the pressure and the Leyton Orient performance was totally unacceptable. Players have got to come through that and we’ve got to help them get through that and we must make sure that we are not losing concentration levels.”

A New Year's Day home opener to 2025 represents a test of character for the Reds, whose awful home form reached its nadir last time out, when they were humiliated in a pitiful 4-0 home reverse to Orient.

Commendably, Clarke’s squad, despite being without the services of two defensive leaders in Marc Roberts and Josh Earl, has shown a fair bit of bottle since to secure impressive away triumphs at Bolton Wanderers and Peterborough United over the festive season.

Another poor day at Oakwell and ‘normal service’ being resumed on the home front would tarnish those accomplishments and further add fuel to suggestions that the only thing consistent about Barnsley is their inconsistency.

Clarke is understandably running out of patience. He continued: “Fans have seen a lot of the players over a period of time now and I have obviously been working with them for five months or so now.

“I am fairly confident that we have some talented players and players who need to get up to the level that are not hitting the level they need to be at (consistently).

“That’s for me to try and improve them. Can they reach that ceiling? That will always be an open debate.

“Everyone has different opinions on players in what levels they can achieve and get to. We have to try and maximise that with an understanding that we can’t wait around forever.

“I like to be ruthless when I have made my mind up as to whether I can improve those players.

“A number of players need to perform better consistently and I am not chucking anyone under the bus by saying that. But I must also be the one who leads that and gets the improvement out of the players."

Barnsley are assessing striker Stephen Humphrys, who missed the Peterborough win due to a virus.