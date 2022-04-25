The Tykes will be playing in League One next campaign, after their relegation was confirmed with a limp display at promotion-chasing Huddersfield Town on Friday night.

On Sunday, Poya Asbaghi left his role as head coach with Devaney appointed to take charge of first team affairs, assisted by Tom Harban and Jo Laumann for Barnsley’s final three games, starting on Tuesday night against Blackpool.

Follow my example: Martin Devaney represented Barnsley as a player with great pride and will now do as caretaker manager. (Picture: YPN)

All that’s left to play for is pride while they can also attempt to ensure they are not sent down as the Championship’s bottom club.

The Reds end their three-game stint under Devaney’s caretaker charge with games against Preston North End – at Oakwell on Saturday – and West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley have won the fewest games of any club in the second tier this term and Devaney is keen to see more fight from his players.

The 41-year-old knows a thing or two about what it means to play for Barnsley, having spent six years at the club between 2005 and 2011, making over 150 appearances along the way.

In his capacity with the academy, Martin Devaney welcomes new signing Gerry McDonagh to Oakwell. (Picture: Barnsley FC)

“Putting a bit of pride back into the club really,” responded Devaney, when asked what he wanted to see from his players in the final weeks of the season.

“Making sure that everyone is at 100 per cent and that the desire and commitment is there to win football games.

“Some players are playing for their futures. We want them to give back a little bit more from the next three games. “

He continued: “There will be fight and there will be commitment. There will be people running.

Poya Asbaghi celebrates at full-ttimewith Martin Devaney after the win at Hull City. Devaney has now temporarily succeeded Asbaghi as Barnsley boss (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“I have put that little bit of pressure on the guys. I know what a Barnsley team looks like and we need to make it a difficult place for teams to come here and win.”

Devaney wants Barnsley to be better at winning the ball back and then look to move it forward quickly as the opposition aim to reorganise into their defensive shape.

However, he insists that will not mean constant long balls.

He said: “We will be playing on the front, playing aggressively with high energy. I want to play forward as quickly as possible but that doesn’t mean long, hopeful balls, I want to try and play through the lines.

“I want my players to be creative in the final third and willing to express themselves. I am sure with the response I got in training, we will see elements of that in the game.”

Blackpool are 27 points clear of Barnsley after enjoying a fine season following their promotion last term. A top-half finish is still within reach for the west coast club and Devaney is preparing for a difficult contest.

“Blackpool are a tough team. They are well organised and similar to how we want to be out of possession, they want to win the ball back aggressively and move it forward quickly. They have done well,” he said.

“They had that bounce from getting promoted and carried it on through. They don’t have to worry about staying in the league but they will have that mindset to win their final games.”

Devaney insists he has not thought about staying on permanently as head coach, after first joining Barnsley as an academy coach in 2015.

“I’m just concentrating on the here and now. It is a football club I love and had six great years here as a player,” he said.

“I can confidently say I am a Barnsley boy now. I have done many roles in the academy and worked my way up. I am fully prepared for this opportunity.

“I have got the opportunity now and I am going to enjoy it.”

Last six games: Barnsley LLDLDL; Blackpool DWLDLL.

Referee: J Busby (Oxfordshire).