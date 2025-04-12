STEPHEN HUMPHRYS has seen enough of Conor Hourihane already to vouch for his managerial credentials - and believes that the Reds interim head coach will prove himself to be an invaluable asset over time.

Hourihane is still waiting for his first win as Oakwell chief after stepping up following Darrell Clarke's exit. But Humphrys has been extremely impressed by his training ground acumen and adherence to high standards, as have other senior players.

Humphrys' switch to a wide-sided forward role – something which he feels suits his game more than a traditional central striker's position – is something that the Lancastrian has also bought into.

He said: "I know it’s only been a small amount of time, but it seems like he’s got the perfect balance of old school in terms of values and standards - if you are late, you don’t play and if you are sloppy around the place, you get fined and all the things that are classed as old school.

"But then in terms of his football ideas and the way he wants to play, he’s very modern, fast-flowing and high pressing and then giving the attacking players freedom to express themselves.

"It’s nowhere near my decision (regarding full-time boss), but I think at whatever level he is going to be at, at this club, then he is going to help the club."

In the colours of former club Wigan last term, Humphrys dined out at today's opponents Bolton's expense, netting twice in a 4-0 romp at Wanderers and scoring the only goal of the game in the reverse fixture on home soil, with Latics having the Indian sign over their near-neighbours in his time there – accompanied by a fair bit of 'banter' along the way.

On facing play-off candidates Bolton again, the Oldham-born player added: "I have been told to stay as 'neutral' as possible, but I am looking forward to it. Bolton are a massive club.

"A lot of time people take it too seriously and a lot of the time, it’s just banter to be honest. I came from a team who absolutely despised Bolton and they despised us.