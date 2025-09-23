Conor Hourihane hopes to learn from his first game as head coach against Premier League opposition. His players will too, but enjoyment is what he most wants them to get out of it.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tuesday's League Cup third-round tie at home to Brighton and Hove Albion will be another first for 34-year-old Hourihane – his first game against a younger manager.

Like his club, 32-year-old Fabian Hurzeler is much admired for being ahead of the game, and having managed in Germany with Pipinsried and St Pauli, has experienced football no one else in League One has.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hourihane – beaten in stoppage time by England's oldest manager, Steve Bruce, at Blackpool on Saturday – is eager to learn.

"The biggest question I probably ask head coaches when they come into the room (after a match) is, what did you see in us that you want to exploit? Where did you see a weakness? I like asking that question," says Hourihane.

"I tend to agree or not agree but I'm really intrigued to go, ‘Where did you see a weakness in our team?’ and hear their answers.

"Some of them have given me a little bit where I think, 'Oh yeah, I can see that' but that's the one question I do like to ask head coaches if I get the chance after a game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One or two are younger and you can ask questions. Me and (Huddersfield Town's) Lee Grant had a good conversation about what he saw in our team. I was asking about individuals and things like that.

ABSOLUTELY FAB: England's youngest manager, Brighton and Hove Albion's Fabian Hurzeler (Image: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

"After a game emotions are high sometimes and asking how you beat the opposition, or me at the weekend losing against Steve, it's time and place. But if you feel like the energy is okay in the room, it's a good question that I like to ask."

He will learn a bit more about his players too.

"I'm really interested to see how our players react before the game and definitely afterwards, because we all watch the Premier League and sometimes I hear players going, 'That player is poor' and I think, 'Hold on a second!'" says Hourihane.

"I really hope one or two players go, 'Is that the level I need to work towards?' That would be nice, just to give them a little insight into the top players."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEEN TO LEARN: Barnsley coach Conor Hourihane (Image: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Brighton are certainly a model club – especially for those, like Barnsley, not laden with cash.

"I look at it in terms of how they've gone about their way, recruitment, the bigger picture, staying consistent, because no doubt there were challenges," says Hourihane.

"They stuck to their guns and look at the rewards they're getting off the back of it. It gives everyone hope that it can be done that way.

"So there is hope for clubs, but it's about creating that plan and really being consistent and sticking to it is probably the ultimate one that Bournemouth and Brighton particularly have gone about their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TAKE ZLAT: Neil Farrugia (right) with Zlatan Ibrahimovic after playing against the then-AC Milan striker (Image: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

"Brighton have had a couple of head coaches I've been interested in. Graham Potter has had a very interesting coaching journey and (Roberto) de Zerbi fascinated a lot of people in terms of his style and his way.

"They're a football club that don't go for the normal managers. They have had some interesting head coaches over the last four or five years that weren't the most experienced. It's great for young head coaches to see that."

Unlike last season, when they won through to a third-round tie Manchester United, being at home is an advantage again for Barnsley. Last season they lost nine times at Oakwell but so far in this campaign they are unbeaten.

Enjoyment has played a big part.

"I know everyone wants a big tie away from home, but I think it's nice just to have a Premier League club come to Oakwell and just show everyone that this can be... not the norm, but it can happen more often than not if we go about our business in the right way," argues Hourihane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Enjoying coming to the stadium on matchday, enjoying coming to work every day, enjoying the culture and environment that we're trying to create is important. I think that just spirals into enjoying playing in front of the fans on matchday."

That will certainly be how Neil Farrugia looks at it.

He has had nibbles of elite football with Shamrock Rovers – Chelsea away in last season’s UEFA Conference League and AC Milan at home in the Europa League five years ago.

"We are the underdogs but I don't think we approach them thinking we're going to lose anyway," he says.

"I played AC Milan and Chelsea. They're great games to be a part of, especially if we can get a good result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I remember Zlatan (Ibrahimovic, who opened the scoring for Milan in 2020) very well. He was a lot bigger in person, I'll tell you that.

"Everything seems to be that bit quicker. You just need to be extra vigilant and think. It definitely takes a bit of getting used to, but all the players in the dressing room are well capable.

"As a player, you're always aspiring to get to that level. Hopefully, we'll get there at some stage."