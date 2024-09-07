Barnsley FC v Bristol Rovers: 'Fire in my belly', Ross County and rejection - the Davis Keillor-Dunn story
Of course, the currency which the 26-year-old will be judged on is goals and assists.
His technical ability in that regard speaks for itself, certainly from his golden time at last club Mansfield Town. In the final analysis, it prompted his new club to push so hard for him in the summer window.
What Barnsley are also getting is an individual who possesses all the characteristics that you usually need to be a success in football.
A hunger and resolve forged by rejection – he had early spells at the North-East’s “big three” of Sunderland, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough – is top of the list.
Back to that “bit of something about him” line. That arrived in Keillor-Dunn’s teens when he dusted himself down following another snub – this time at Chesterfield – and moved 335 miles away from friends and family on Wearside to join Ross County in Dingwall, in the far north of Scotland.
Many young kids in his shoes would not have fancied that, for sure. Keillor-Dunn said: “I remember saying to my mam: ‘I don’t want to play any more’ because after your knockbacks, there’s only so many thumps that some people can take.
“But then I thought: ‘Listen, let’s just get up there and get out of the way’ and really focus.
“I went up and played in the SPL and broke into that team and did quite well up there.
“But ultimately, I wanted to get back down to England and I find myself here and I think that’s perfect. I’m really happy about my journey, but buzzing now.
“I was just in a B&B with another lad [at Ross County], who is one of my closest friends.
“They were great experiences and put me in good stead for going forward. When you end up at a big club like this, it just makes it all worthwhile.”
The pain of his early experiences in football remain a driving force to this day.
Following his exit from Ross County – he recalls his first away game at Celtic Park with fondness – he moved on to Wrexham.
After putting himself on the map at Oldham and Mansfield, he has now arrived at Barnsley, who should be getting a player in his prime, with head coach Darrell Clarke pushing hard in the summer to land someone he always viewed as his number one target.
Keillor-Dunn, a Sunderland fanatic in his formative years, with Kevin Phillips and Niall Quinn being his idols, added: “My parents always say that without the knockbacks, I wouldn’t be where I am today.
“I think everything happens for a reason and I am just delighted to be here now. The lads have been amazing with me and I just can’t wait to get going on Saturday.
“Sometimes, the football game has ups and downs and for whatever reason, it might not have worked out at the North-East clubs I was at.
“The fire in my belly is even more now because I might not have thought I maybe got what I deserved at a young age.
“If anything, it’s given me more fire to create something special in the prime of my career. I’m really looking forward to it now.
“I have had it really tough. But I don’t like to make anyone feel sorry for me about that.
“I used to come here [to Barnsley] and play against their academy and when I was 10, 11 and 12 years old. I’d imagine what it would look like to be a professional footballer at one of these clubs.
“I can kind of pinch myself now and say ‘I’m here now – you’ve got to perform, people are paying their hard-earned money to come and watch you. It’s what you have got to do now, perform’.”
Speaking to Keillor-Dunn, you quickly learn that he is someone who backs himself, without being arrogant in any way, shape or form.
The North-Easterner – like many from that part of the world – also counts himself as a bit of a football obsessive.
Before signing on, he did his “due diligence” on his prospective Barnsley team-mates and who he thought he could play with.
He watched the Reds in the League One play-offs last season, well before their interest in him germinated.
It points to a thinking man’s footballer, which is perhaps what you would expect, given he can play as a centre forward, wide-sided forward, attacking midfielder and “number 10 off a nine”, the latter being his best position, in his eyes.
Reds followers will most likely get their first sight of their marquee deadline-day signing today.
Their number could well include some of Keillor-Dunn’s pals from back home. With Sunderland inactive due to the international break, red and white allegiances may shift temporarily.
“The lads [his team-mates] will probably be onto me saying: ‘you are not getting that many tickets!’
“But there’s not a lot going on in Sunderland and they just love their football, so all the lads will be down whenever they can. I’ll probably be getting another 100 people on the attendance.”