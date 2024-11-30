FANS dream of landing a plum FA Cup third-round tie in January and Josh Earl is no different.

The Barnsley defender, who hails from Southport, is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and his affiliations to the Merseyside giants remain strong to this day.

Should the reds of Barnsley get past Bristol Rovers on Saturday afternoon and happen to be paired with Liverpool in round three, then Earl will be 'made up' to coin a well-known Liverpudlian phrase.

It may be a long shot, but you just never know.

Barnsley's Josh Earl scored a late equaliser for the Reds at home to Reading in midweek. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Earl, who netted an equaliser in the midweek League One draw with Reading at Oakwell – his first goal for the club since joining earlier this year - said: "I’d love to play at Anfield and that would be my top draw.

"When I was at Preston, we played Liverpool at Deepdale in the Carabao Cup and that was a great experience and I'd love to draw them again and go to Anfield.

"I used to love the competition and it was always one that as a Liverpool fan, you had a really good chance of going on and winning.

"But the magic of the FA Cup always unfolds in different ways to what you expect it to.

"It’s brilliant for fans as well and that’s almost the most important thing. They love a good away day, although hopefully it doesn’t end up like Manchester United last time (in League Cup)."

Barnsley may have had a mixed 2024, but Earl's decision to switch from the Fylde coast to South Yorkshire has certainly been vindicated.

A regular since arriving at the club from Fleetwood, the 26-year-old now finds himself part of a top-six push in League One at Oakwell.

This time last year, he was part of a Fleetwood side in decidedly choppy waters at the wrong end of the top tier and Earl knows what he prefers.

Earl, who signed a three-and-a-half year deal at the end of the 2024 winter window, continued: "It’s been great and I joined in and settled really quickly.

"It’s been fantastic ever since and there’s a great group of lads and I get along with every single one of them and that’s a massive plus side in football.

"I have played a lot of games and had a lot of trust from both managers (Darrell Clarke and Neill Collins).