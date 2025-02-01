Barnsley FC v Burton Albion: Darrell Clarke on 'awkward discussions' as Reds seek progress in the transfer window and on the pitch

IT was a testing second half of January for Barnsley - both on the pitch and in terms of their transfer window movements.

At the start of a new calendar month, an important time in the Reds’ season for dual reasons, progress is imperative.

So far in the winter window, two new signings have arrived in loan goalkeeper Joe Gauci, who will make his debut on Saturday afternoon and wing-back Neil Farrugia.

Barnsley are pushing for further business before Monday’s deadline with a striker high on their list, while also attempting to move on some squad players who have been told that they are not part of the first-team picture. Meanwhile, captain Luca Connell has been linked with a move to Swansea City.

Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Darrell Clarke candidly admits there having been tensions along the way - and some ‘awkward discussions’ at times regarding recruitment. But the Reds chief insists he has no problem with that as everyone strives for a best outcome for the club.

Clarke said: "It (recruitment) is always a difficult area and we’re always trying to get the right players at the right time and be able to develop players and kick them on and make sure we have enough nous and experience in the group and getting that balance right.

"I am not sure sometimes and we are forever having discussions, but what I will say is we’re all in it together and we all have these awkward discussions and conversations to make sure we get it right for the football club and that's the way it should be.

"I have always said that nobody should sit comfortably at a football club. Everyone should be working hard to improve us and none more so than myself.

New Barnsley signing Joe Gauci, who has joined on loan from Aston Villa. Picture courtesy of BFC.

"In every minute of the day, I am thinking about football and how I can improve us, work on things and improve the squad.

"And everybody at the football club should be doing that and we are trying to do that and we’ll keep chipping away.”

On the pitch, Barnsley are also chasing solutions after losing their last three matches to take the shine off a good start to 2025.

Clarke added: "I am just disappointed with us that we have dipped our toes in the top six for a few weeks on two or three occasions and we have not kicked on.

"That’s been a frustration of mine that I’ve shared with the group because I expect and want better with high demands and some of those players are not reaching those demands.