Barnsley FC v Charlton Athletic: Neill Collins on leaving the sun behind for a proper and traditional Christmas

RELAXING by the pool in the Sunshine State of Florida or standing in the cold on a touchline in northern England.

Neill Collins knows which he prefers at Christmas.

Warm weather and golden time with the family has been the order of the day across the Pond over the previous seven Christmases for the Barnsley head coach.

With the ‘soccer’ year in the US roughly running from the end of winter and start of spring to mid-autumn, Collins could enjoy the festivities of the Yuletide season during his time as a player and then a manager at Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Barnsley manager Neill Collins. Picture: Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images.

This year, it’s back to what he knows best. Football. Where once it was watching his beloved Kilmarnock in holiday action as a boy – including the Ayrshire derby with Ayr on New Year’s Day – it is now preparing for matches in his chosen profession.

It’s what he knows best. Even in the Christmas sun, you miss tradition.

Collins, speaking ahead of today’s home game with Charlton Athletic, said: “Seven years of being at ‘home’ for Christmas... Christmas Day is fine, but Boxing Day feels really strange as for me growing up and then playing, it’s one of the best periods as a football fan and player.

"Big crowds and games and you generally play teams that are local and it is a great reason to be back.

"On Boxing Day (in the States), I’d have to make sure that there was nothing planned as I’d sit and watch all the football.

"That was definitely one of the things that drew me into coming back. As much as I enjoyed some time off, I do think the Christmas period is great and I am sure we will see some huge crowds across the country.

"It’s a really busy period and we are playing on the 23rd, 26th, 29th and 1st. I don’t think I have experienced that too much as a player. That’s going to be a big ask, but I think if anyone can deal with it, then it’s us."

Today’s game, alongside Barnsley’s four ‘holiday’ fixtures, will certainly have a bearing on the Reds’ mood and status heading into the new year.

The first half of the season has seen the Oakwell club flirt inside and outside of the top six.

For Collins, it will be after the New Year’s Day home appointment with Wigan when the league table will truly mean something in his eyes. It will determine where Barnsley’s season is really positioned – at basically the halfway point.

The Scot commented: "As you can imagine, we all look at the table as such. But (in terms) how much credence to be put in, I’d definitely say after the Christmas schedule. We’ll be halfway and then we’ll have a look at it.

"Again, I understand the areas that we have to improve. But if we take the last 15 games once the team has settled down – we’ve got John McAtee and Jamie McCart and players have left the club who may be featured in the first four games – we’re two points a game.

"If you are two points a game, you are sitting third in the table.

"At times, it has maybe not felt like that, but that’s where we are at and hopefully we can continue to build and pick up points against the bigger teams.

"If we continue to improve, we should be sitting okay."

The former Sheffield United and Leeds defender, who arrived back in Yorkshire in July, will only ‘celebrate’ six months in charge at Oakwell early next month.

He has experienced plenty from departures of key players to getting a team ready for a new season in double-quick time.

Not to mention some much-publicised off-the-field travails for the club, who were embarrassingly kicked out of the FA Cup for fielding an ineligible player.

On the pitch, there have been ups and downs, for sure.

Given the circumstances and what he has had to contend with, Collins can justifiably be reasonably satisfied with events so far – with a caveat or two.

Home form needs to improve if Barnsley are going to have a say at the sharp end of the campaign. They have the chance to do that on successive Saturday's.

Their statistics against the division’s more serious sides must also be better.

Emphasising his glass is half full, Collins added: "The players should take a lot of credit. Our away form has been excellent and we have put ourselves in a position where there’s a lot to play for and excitement.

"We’re in touching distance with the teams above us, but there’s a lot of hard work to do. That’s why this period is really exciting and good as it’s pretty much just games.