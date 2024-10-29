Family affairs will once more provide a sub-plot for Barnsley in the Football League Trophy but Doncaster Rovers assistant manager Cliff Byrne insists it will be all about the win for his team.

The Reds have used this season’s competition to blood youngsters and with no chance of progressing there will be more of that again, with Bayley McCann – son of opposition manager Grant – set to feature.

But McCann senior knows the value of this competition having played in Wembley finals for Scunthorpe United and Peterborough United. He lifted the trophy with Posh and scored for the Iron.

So knowing a win will put League Two Doncaster into the knockout stages, his right-hand man Byrne says there will be no holding back.

"We want to progress and we'll be going strong to try and get a result on the back of Saturday (a 2-1 win at Bradford City), which was terrific," he said. "We want to keep that momentum going."

Win and the visitors will go through to the last 32 ahead of the final group game between Huddersfield Town and Manchester United Under-21s on November 12. A draw could only deny them on goals scored, where they have the edge over Huddersfield.

Lose and any sort of Terriers win next month would put them out.

This being the Trophy there will be team changes, but Byrne is confident Rovers will remain strong.

IMPORTANT GAME: Doncaster Rovers management team of Grant McCann (left) and his assistant Cliff Byrne

"There is strength within the squad as you've seen in recent games with the changes we can make and the changes we've made mid-game," he said. "Everyone's been really important."

Barnsley assistant manager Martin Devaney, pictured, had son Jacob play for Manchester United in their first game on a night when 15-year-old Oliver Wilkinson became the hosts' youngest starter, 18-year-old Vimal Yoganathan scored his first two professional goals and McCann made his debut from the bench.

"It's really good how the manager puts his trust in the younger boys and he has faith on all of us," said McCann junior, also 18.

"Ollie Wilkinson started against Man United Under-21s and did very well, Connor Barratt against Huddersfield Town and did very well, Jonathan Bland, Vimal Yoganathan..."

He admits he has been tested in the build-up.

"I've had a few messages with little info about the team and I haven't said anything," he said. "I've had to be quite nonchalant with him (his dad) and not give him as much information as I usually would. In a league game I'd usually tell him my under-21 team or the first team."

Grant played for Barnsley, making Bayley one of three players to appear for them in this season's competition wearing the colours of their fathers, along with Bruce Dyer's son Josiah and Rob Kozluk's Ziggy.

"I think it's quite good how generations are staying in the same environment," said McCann. "You've always going to keep friendships in football, you never know when you're going to need it."

Dead rubber or not, the home players have something to play for.