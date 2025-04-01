Barnsley FC v Exeter City: Conor Hourihane warns players not to let standards drop between now and end of season
He has stressed that the consequences could extend beyond them losing their place in the Reds line-up and mark their card with potential future employers going forward.
Hourihane, seeking his first victory in interim charge at the fourth attempt against Exeter City on Tuesday night, said: “There’s something on every single game and you can’t let any game pass you by and have to impact every game.
“You never know who is watching, references are big in the game now for managers and coaches.
"It's: ‘how is he, what is he like?’ If people kind of down tools, because there might not be something on the games with a few games to go, that will be at the forefront of (other) people’s minds in terms of coaches or managers in thinking: ‘he downed tools for me’ and that doesn’t look great in their careers.
“It’s (being) ‘bang at it’ until the last minute, that's how I am going to be. The ones who are with you until the last minute are the ones that are going to play.”
In a season when experienced defender Marc Roberts has led by example on it, Hourihane has also cited the 34-year-old’s approach in terms of daily training standards as the template to follow and exactly what he wants from the players he is working with.
He continued: “We’ll see where results will take us.
"While there's not as many games left in the season as people would like, it’s about who really goes about their work every single day, no matter where we are in the league.
“And you find out a lot about people in this time.
“Do people drop their standards and want to fizzle out?. Or do the young lads or whoever else in the dressing room like Marc Roberts and people who turn up on time every single day, give 100 per cent wherever we are in the league.
“They are the lads you can hang your hat on, whether it’s this season or next.”
In terms of contracts, several in the squad are playing for their futures and see their deals expire in the summer and Hourihane will be happy to give his input on that count as well to the powers-that-be if asked.
The interim Reds chief added: "Potentially. I will be involved in discussions that will probably happen before the season ends and I will give my thoughts on that.
"How heavily in terms of moving on into pre-season, only time will tell from that point of view.
"I have a role until the end of the season and whatever questions they want to ask me I will put my honest input in and that’s all I can do for now."